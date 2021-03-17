Head to Head Comparison: Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) & Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Riverview Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $103.92 billion 1.57 $19.55 billion $4.38 8.98 Riverview Financial $58.06 million 1.61 $4.29 million N/A N/A

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Riverview Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 3.72% 3.18% 0.26% Riverview Financial -39.21% 2.21% 0.19%

Volatility & Risk

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Financial has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wells Fargo & Company and Riverview Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 10 15 0 2.60 Riverview Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus target price of $33.96, suggesting a potential downside of 13.71%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Riverview Financial.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats Riverview Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business lending products. The Wholesale Banking segment provides commercial, corporate, capital markets, cash management, and real estate banking products and services, including traditional commercial loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, asset-based lending, equipment leasing, international trade facilities, trade financing, collection services, foreign exchange services, treasury management, institutional fixed-income sales, interest rate, commodity and equity risk management, online/electronic products, corporate trust fiduciary and agency services, and investment banking services. It also offers commercial and residential development, land acquisition and development, rehabilitation, permanent securitization, and commercial real estate loans; secured and unsecured lines of credit; affordable housing loans and letters of credit; and interim financing arrangements. The Wealth and Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, investment, and retirement products and services; and delivers financial planning, private banking, credit, investment management, and fiduciary services. The company also offers brokerage, and Internet and mobile banking services; and has collaboration with National LGBT Chamber of Commerce. As of March 16, 2020, it operated through 7,400 locations; approximately 13,000 ATMs; and offices in 32 countries and territories. The Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes. It offers one-to-four family residential mortgages, consumer, automobile, home equity, educational, lines of credit, residential and commercial real estate, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, working capital, construction, and agricultural loans; and loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, it provides mortgage banking and financial advisory services; and trust and investment services comprising investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living trust, trustee under will, guardianship, life insurance trust, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it offers wealth management products and services, such as investment portfolio management, brokerage, annuities, business succession planning, insurance, education funding strategies, and estate and tax planning assistance; and securities, stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. As of October 26, 2020, it operated 27 community banking offices and 3 limited purpose offices in the Berks, Bucks, Blair, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lehigh, Lycoming, Perry, Schuylkill, and Somerset counties of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

