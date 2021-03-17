Head to Head Comparison: Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) versus Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) and Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eversource Energy and Central Puerto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eversource Energy 2 6 4 0 2.17 Central Puerto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eversource Energy presently has a consensus price target of $89.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.20%. Given Eversource Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eversource Energy is more favorable than Central Puerto.

Volatility and Risk

Eversource Energy has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Puerto has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eversource Energy and Central Puerto’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eversource Energy $8.53 billion 3.33 $909.05 million $3.45 23.98 Central Puerto $606.52 million 0.56 $182.34 million $0.99 2.27

Eversource Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Central Puerto. Central Puerto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eversource Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eversource Energy and Central Puerto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eversource Energy 13.57% 8.88% 2.83% Central Puerto 17.18% 8.80% 4.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Eversource Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Eversource Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats Central Puerto on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates regulated water utilities. It also provides water services to approximately 229,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal and fire protection customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, the United States. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy was founded in 1927 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 3,810 MW. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.