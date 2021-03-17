HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.09 million, a PE ratio of -278.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Intellicheck by 567.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Intellicheck by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Intellicheck by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Intellicheck by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

