HC Wainwright Boosts Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target to $36.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 357,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 31,705 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,667,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

