Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) CEO James W. Green Sells 35,000 Shares

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HBIO stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $272.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,802,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

HBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harvard Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

