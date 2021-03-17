Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) CEO James W. Green Sells 35,000 Shares

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
HBIO stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $272.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
HBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harvard Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.
About Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.