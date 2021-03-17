Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.83

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.83 and last traded at $29.83, with a volume of 22541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 157,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 123,084 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 178,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 144,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 14,370 shares during the period.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

