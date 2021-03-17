Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,601.11 ($20.92).

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,549.50 ($20.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,589.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,604.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12).

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Philip Johnson bought 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £29,833.95 ($38,978.25).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

