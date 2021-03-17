Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives $52.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $45.67 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.2962 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.