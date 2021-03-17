Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$40.00 at National Bankshares

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.32% from the stock’s previous close.

HDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$32.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.50.

Shares of TSE:HDI opened at C$30.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$28.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.82. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$7.40 and a 52-week high of C$32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$657.02 million and a PE ratio of 17.57.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

