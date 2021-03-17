Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,200 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,720 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 54,387 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,471 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 58,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,205 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCM. SVB Leerink raised their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

RCM stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.48, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.65 million. Research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $293,640.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,671.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,278 shares of company stock worth $2,615,145. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

