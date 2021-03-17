Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 144,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMS. Northcoast Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens cut shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

