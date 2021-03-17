Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $346,000 in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $582,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,552,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $445,854.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,439.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,416 shares of company stock worth $4,851,602. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 1.41. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.65.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

