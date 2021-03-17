Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $288,000 in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,242,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,050,000 after acquiring an additional 530,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,816,000 after acquiring an additional 932,725 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,383,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,574 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 32,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,174,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,654. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

NASDAQ INO opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

