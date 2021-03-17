Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $394,000 Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $849.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $729.53 and its 200 day moving average is $551.18. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.08 and a 12 month high of $875.60.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 330 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,478,985. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 450 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at $386,979,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

