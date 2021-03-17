Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 23.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 168,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 35.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 332,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 87,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,199,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 999,769 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $262,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

