Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in eHealth were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 1,373.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $151.66.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.31 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EHTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

