Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $311.43 Million

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will announce sales of $311.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $309.00 million and the highest is $314.60 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $315.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 19.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 59.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

HWC stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.