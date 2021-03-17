Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $311.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will announce sales of $311.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $309.00 million and the highest is $314.60 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $315.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 19.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 59.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

HWC stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

