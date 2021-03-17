Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Halozyme reported mixed fourth-quarter results wherein earnings missed estimates while revenues beat the same. The company has promising collaboration deals related to its ENHANZE technology with several pharma companies. These deals generate the majority of revenues for the company. Blockbuster drugs like Herceptin and Rituxan use ENHANZE for subcutaneous administration, which generates majority of Halozyme’s royalties. FDA and European approvals for the subcutaneous formulation of J&J’s Darzalex and Roche’s Phesgo are boosting royalties further. Restructuring initiatives announced in 2019 are saving costs. Halozyme’s stock has outperformed the industry so far this year. However, the company’s dependence on collaboration partners for revenues remains a concern. Key partnered drugs are facing biosimilar competition.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.15.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 277.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,998.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $510,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,254,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,324 shares of company stock worth $6,733,732 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

