Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.37

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.37 and traded as high as $4.04. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 14,653 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIFI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142,945 shares during the period. 46.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, and Services. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG, and industrial facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures; and other complex steel structures and components.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.