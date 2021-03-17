Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu Sells 1,938 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $206,261.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,925.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marcus Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Marcus Ryu sold 2,724 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $340,772.40.

NYSE GWRE traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $105.16. The company had a trading volume of 727,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.56 and its 200 day moving average is $115.58. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

