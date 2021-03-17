Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend by 95.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.
Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $377.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.43.
In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $59,925.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 142,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $656,216 in the last quarter. 29.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
