Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend by 95.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $377.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%. On average, analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $59,925.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 142,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $656,216 in the last quarter. 29.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

