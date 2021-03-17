Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

TV opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $9.34.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

