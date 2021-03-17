Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Earns Buy Rating from Fundamental Research

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of Grown Rogue International stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Grown Rogue International has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.
Grown Rogue International
