Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Earns Buy Rating from Fundamental Research

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of Grown Rogue International stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Grown Rogue International has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. It offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; flower pre-rolls; vape cartridges; concentrates; and chocolate edibles.

