GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Holdings Trimmed by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after buying an additional 468,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 246,038 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,880,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 234,045 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 209,539 shares during the period. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,035.81 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

