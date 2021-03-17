Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
GRFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
Shares of Grifols stock opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. Grifols has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73.
About Grifols
Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.
Further Reading: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.