Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. Grifols has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Grifols by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 161,783 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 9,180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 730.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 164,843 shares in the last quarter. 15.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

