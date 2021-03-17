Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) SVP Sells $52,208.15 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,208.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
GDYN opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $16.06.
Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDYN. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.
About Grid Dynamics
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.
Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.