Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) SVP Sells $52,208.15 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,208.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GDYN opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $16.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after acquiring an additional 339,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 202,088 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,744,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after buying an additional 744,600 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 363,937 shares in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDYN. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

