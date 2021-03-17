Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 98.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.80%.

GECC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.42. 202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,206. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Great Elm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

