GoodRx Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 22nd (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx’s (NASDAQ:GDRX) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 22nd. GoodRx had issued 34,615,384 shares in its public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $1,142,307,672 based on an initial share price of $33.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDRX. Guggenheim began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth $586,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $701,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,936,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $334,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.