Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stake Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,821,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,239 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $667,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 726,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,623,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,460,000 after purchasing an additional 88,227 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,439. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $80.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average of $73.29.

