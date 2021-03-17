Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the February 11th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,469,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GLDFF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,315. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Golden Leaf has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09.
About Golden Leaf
