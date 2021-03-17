Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the February 11th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,469,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GLDFF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,315. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Golden Leaf has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

Get Golden Leaf alerts:

About Golden Leaf

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands. The company also engages in the ownership, administration, and leasing of real estate and intellectual property, and capital equipment, as well as industrial hemp processing activities.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Leaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Leaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.