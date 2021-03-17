Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.15 million, a PE ratio of -284.72 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Alex G. Morrison purchased 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,793.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,694.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,731,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 147,269 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,822,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 327,344 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 489,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 112,828 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 1,204.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 466,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 430,968 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 107,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

