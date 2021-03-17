GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Up 13.3%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) rose 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.56. Approximately 5,466,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 1,823,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOCO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Get GoHealth alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.31 million. GoHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, Director Anita Pramoda purchased 10,370 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $103,596.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $2,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,580.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in GoHealth by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in GoHealth by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GoHealth by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.