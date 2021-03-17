Godsey & Gibb Associates Purchases 57 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after acquiring an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,639,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $995,509,000 after acquiring an additional 99,912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $467,691,000 after acquiring an additional 290,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.98. The stock had a trading volume of 91,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,367. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.55.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.