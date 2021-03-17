Godsey & Gibb Associates Invests $211,000 in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,038,000 after buying an additional 129,845 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after buying an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,838,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,281,000 after purchasing an additional 100,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,272.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 243,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,398. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.26.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.