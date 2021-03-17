Godsey & Gibb Associates Grows Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,848 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. VMware comprises about 2.2% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in VMware were worth $16,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.22. 2,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,901. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.24. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $161.95.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.65.

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,379. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

