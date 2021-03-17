Godsey & Gibb Associates Buys New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 210,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Change Path LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000.

SCHD traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.59. 51,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,253. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.42.

