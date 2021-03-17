GoByte (GBX) Achieves Market Cap of $410,049.04

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 54.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. GoByte has a total market cap of $410,049.04 and $1,420.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoByte has traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00010379 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,537,312 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

