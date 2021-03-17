Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Down 32.4% in February

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the February 11th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ GSMG traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,481. Glory Star New Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. It also engages in the mobile and online advertising, digital media, and entertainment businesses. In addition, the company offers CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

