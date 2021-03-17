Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Down 32.4% in February

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the February 11th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ GSMG traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,481. Glory Star New Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile
