Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,353 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIL. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

GIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

