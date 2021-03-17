Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Down 25.1% in February

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 973,600 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the February 11th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of GILT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,351. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.50 million, a PE ratio of -180.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

