Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Down 25.1% in February

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 973,600 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the February 11th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of GILT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,351. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.50 million, a PE ratio of -180.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.
About Gilat Satellite Networks
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.
