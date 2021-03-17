Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Gibraltar Industries worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ROCK stock opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.51. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

