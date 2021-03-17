Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report $251.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.04 million and the highest is $267.41 million. Gentherm reported sales of $228.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

THRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.15. The company had a trading volume of 164,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,880. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $38,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,219 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

