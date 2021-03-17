Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CFO Matteo Anversa Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CFO Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $121,110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.21. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth $36,669,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after buying an additional 356,994 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1,332.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after buying an additional 146,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after buying an additional 125,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth $7,310,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research cut Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

