Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Trading Up 7% After Insider Buying Activity

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) shares were up 7% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.24. Approximately 2,007,078 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,188,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Specifically, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $39,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.44). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $453.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

