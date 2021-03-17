General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

GFN opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.22 million, a P/E ratio of 199.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. General Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Finance will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Finance news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 714 shares of General Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $72,185.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,204.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,381 shares of company stock valued at $240,010 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of General Finance by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Finance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Finance by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of General Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Finance by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

