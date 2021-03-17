General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Update

General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the February 11th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEVI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. 376,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,625. General Environmental Management has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16.

About General Environmental Management

General Environmental Management, Inc provides industrial liquid waste treatment and remediation services. It offers field services, remediation, transportation, and site treatment for hazardous and non-hazardous materials to the oil and gas industry, industrial clients, and domestic waste generators.

