General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 9,183.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $82,781,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in General Electric by 31.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327,429 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in General Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,725 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

