General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 585.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,794 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.