General Electric (NYSE:GE) Director Paula Rosput Reynolds Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

General Electric (NYSE:GE) Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of GE stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.
GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.
