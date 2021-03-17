General Electric (NYSE:GE) Director Paula Rosput Reynolds Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

General Electric (NYSE:GE) Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

