Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

GRTX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of GRTX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.13. 16,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,316. Galera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $277.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $5,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,459,021 shares in the company, valued at $26,016,442.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 64,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 25,463 shares during the period. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $467,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer.

